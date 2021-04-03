Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL opened at $243.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $243.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.13.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.