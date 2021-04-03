Old Republic International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,576 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,511% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 43.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 367,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 110,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.90. 2,074,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

