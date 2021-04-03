Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Purchases $18,540.00 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,131.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on OHI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

