Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Million

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce sales of $22.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.29 million. Omeros reported sales of $23.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $97.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.35 million to $105.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $70.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million.

OMER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Omeros has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $732,074 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omeros by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,994 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4,965.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

