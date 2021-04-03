One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Director Acquires $11,820.00 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Director Teresita M. Lowman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,249.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of 168.79 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. Research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

