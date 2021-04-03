One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Director Acquires $11,820.00 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Director Teresita M. Lowman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,249.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ OSS opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of 168.79 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.50.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. Research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
