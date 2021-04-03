Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Onto Innovation traded as high as $68.24 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,956 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,882,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $60,164,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 895,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after acquiring an additional 126,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

