Oppenheimer Increases Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $190.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.71 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.41.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $168.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.04. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $171.23.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,257,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after acquiring an additional 206,119 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 164,141 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

