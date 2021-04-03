Orbs Hits One Day Volume of $123.02 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Orbs has a total market cap of $567.79 million and $123.02 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbs has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00052102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.11 or 0.00676998 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00069579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027463 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

