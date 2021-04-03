Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

