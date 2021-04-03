OST (OST) Market Cap Achieves $30.02 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $30.02 million and $2.54 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00672643 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027968 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

OST Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

