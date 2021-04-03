PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PACCAR by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,517 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in PACCAR by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $103.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.22.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

