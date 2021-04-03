PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.82. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

