Paloma Partners Management Co Has $344,000 Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Forterra were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Forterra by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Forterra by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Forterra by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Forterra by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Forterra by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Forterra alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRTA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.