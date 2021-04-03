Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $323,000 in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMBM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMBM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

In other Cambium Networks news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605. 78.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 179.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

