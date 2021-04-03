Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 5,715 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in HNI were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.83 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.