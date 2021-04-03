Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $316,000 Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 162,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Premier by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Premier by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

PINC stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

