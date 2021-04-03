Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

EPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

