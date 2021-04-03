Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$38.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.81.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$34.81 on Thursday. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$15.86 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

