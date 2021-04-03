Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.35 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

