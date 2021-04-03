Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 32,521 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,521 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 247,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after buying an additional 1,900,063 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

