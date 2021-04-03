Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 5,407 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 221,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 776,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

