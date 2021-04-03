Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 58.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $225.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.34 and a 200-day moving average of $193.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $78.79 and a 52-week high of $225.66.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

In related news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

