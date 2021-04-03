Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 900 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 35.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 88.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Shares of ETN opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.34 and a one year high of $141.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

