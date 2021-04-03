Pawtocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $173,750.00 (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Pawtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded up 209.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pawtocol has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and $173,750.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00075196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.18 or 0.00298069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00091595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.05 or 0.00754649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00027970 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Pawtocol Profile

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,432,287 coins. The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol

Buying and Selling Pawtocol

