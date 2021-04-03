Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives $15.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYA. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Paya alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. 907,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,952. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18. Paya has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 0.05.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.