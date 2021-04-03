PayBX (AXPR) Price Tops $0.0048

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00051491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.81 or 0.00669949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027847 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

