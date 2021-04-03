PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $247.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.37. The stock has a market cap of $289.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

