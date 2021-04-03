PayPie (PPP) Price Tops $0.0347 on Major Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $2,938.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. One PayPie token can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00052329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.80 or 0.00678349 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027555 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PPP is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars.

