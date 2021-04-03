PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $688.30 million, a P/E ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

