Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.33.

Perficient stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Perficient has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $63.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Perficient by 209.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

