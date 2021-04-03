Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New $14.88 Million Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 634,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,875,000. The Interpublic Group of Companies comprises 2.2% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 238,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.35. 2,980,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,505. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

