Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000. American Tower comprises 1.1% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.55.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.