Petra Acquisition, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:PAICU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 6th

Petra Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PAICU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 6th. Petra Acquisition had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS PAICU opened at $10.32 on Friday. Petra Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $11,185,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

