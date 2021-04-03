PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,799,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.39% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $89,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PULS. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8,198.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 166,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 164,378 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,997,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 286,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 106,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 621,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 716,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,716,000 after purchasing an additional 60,983 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.81 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90.

