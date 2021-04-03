Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 180,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

PM stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.