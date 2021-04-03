Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Short Interest Update

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of PSXP opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSXP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after acquiring an additional 724,005 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 513,414 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,085,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 274,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,676 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

