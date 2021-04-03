Phillips 66 Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 13,592 put options on the company. This is an increase of 6,222% compared to the typical daily volume of 215 put options.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

PSXP stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

