Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) Insider Acquires A$137,125.07 in Stock

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) insider Keith John purchased 280,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$137,125.07 ($97,946.48).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.52.
About Pioneer Credit
Further Reading: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.