Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) Insider Acquires A$137,125.07 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) insider Keith John purchased 280,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$137,125.07 ($97,946.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.52.

About Pioneer Credit

Pioneer Credit Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It acquires and services unsecured retail debt portfolios. Pioneer Credit Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

