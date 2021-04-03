Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Central Pacific Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CPF. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

CPF stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $768.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

