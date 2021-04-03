Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PVH in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,658,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

