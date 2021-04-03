Piper Sandler Cuts Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $134.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LMND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.29.

NYSE:LMND opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.08.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $82,197,643.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $7,971,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,668,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 961,572 shares of company stock worth $151,129,294.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

