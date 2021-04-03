Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.84 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

