Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Renasant in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.32 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 365.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Renasant news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.