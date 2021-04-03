Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

NKSH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

