Piper Sandler Weighs in on Associated Banc-Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

