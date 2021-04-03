Piper Sandler Weighs in on Washington Federal, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WAFD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

WAFD opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.