PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Apr 3rd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLBY. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

About PLBY Group

There is no company description available for Plby Group Inc

