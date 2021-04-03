Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Shares of POYYF stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Polymetal International has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $27.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67.
About Polymetal International
See Also: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.