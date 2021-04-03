Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of POYYF stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Polymetal International has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $27.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

