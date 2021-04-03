Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up to $29.34

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.34, but opened at $33.34. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

PRAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.34.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $65,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $49,366,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $43,610,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

