Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up to $29.34

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.34, but opened at $33.34. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

PRAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.34.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $65,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $49,366,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $43,610,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit