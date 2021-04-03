Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.13.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,385 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 162,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

